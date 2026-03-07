Butler wins 81-71 against DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — Finley Bizjack had 19 points in Butler’s 81-71 victory against DePaul on Saturday. Bizjack shot 6 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Finley Bizjack had 19 points in Butler’s 81-71 victory against DePaul on Saturday.

Bizjack shot 6 of 15 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (16-15, 7-13 Big East Conference). Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 15 points and went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

N.J. Benson finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12). DePaul also got 11 points from Kaleb Banks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

