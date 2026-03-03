Buffalo visits Wingate and Northern Illinois

Buffalo Bulls (3-25, 1-15 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-22, 3-13 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (3-25, 1-15 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-22, 3-13 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Buffalo after Nevaeh Wingate scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 70-61 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 4-8 in home games. Northern Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 1-15 in MAC play. Buffalo has a 1-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Illinois is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 59.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 69.2 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Northern Illinois won the last matchup 64-58 on Jan. 7. Emilie Sorensen scored 20 points points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wingate is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sorensen is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aniya Rowe is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 23.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

