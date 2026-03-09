Boise State plays in MWC Tournament against the Air Force

Air Force Falcons (15-17, 9-13 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-8, 16-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (15-17, 9-13 MWC) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-8, 16-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Air Force meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Broncos are 16-6 against MWC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Boise State scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Falcons are 9-13 in MWC play. Air Force gives up 63.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Boise State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 60.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 63.8 Boise State gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Boise State won the last meeting 70-62 on Feb. 19. Natalie Pasco scored 21 to help lead Boise State to the victory, and Milahnie Perry scored 20 points for Air Force.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Pasco is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Perry is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.