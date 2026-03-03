Bellarmine Knights and Jacksonville Dolphins meet in ASUN Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-19, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine Knights (12-18, 7-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-19, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine Knights (12-18, 7-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Jacksonville in the ASUN Tournament.

The Knights have gone 7-11 against ASUN teams, with a 5-7 record in non-conference play. Bellarmine has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN action is 7-11. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Rivers averaging 1.6.

Bellarmine averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 72.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 81.6 Bellarmine gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Bellarmine won 77-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Kenyon Goodin led Bellarmine with 24 points, and Hayden Wood led Jacksonville with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler Doyle is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jason Thirdkill Jr. is averaging eight points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dolphins. Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

