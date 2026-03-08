Bellamy helps Troy beat Southern Miss 78-70 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jerrell Bellamy had 22 points to lead top-seeded Troy to a 78-70 victory over Southern Mississippi…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jerrell Bellamy had 22 points to lead top-seeded Troy to a 78-70 victory over Southern Mississippi on Sunday in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal.

Troy (21-11) will play the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 seed Marshall and 10th-seeded Georgia Southern for the title on Monday.

Bellamy also had three steals and six blocks for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell added 14 points and Victor Valdes scored 13.

Isaac Tavares led the way for the Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9) with 32 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Tylik Weeks scored 15 and Djahi Binet pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Troy took the lead for good with 13:51 to go in the first half. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Bellamy racking up 16 points. Campbell led the Trojans with 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.