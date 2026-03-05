Live Radio
Bates scores 34 as Louisiana Tech knocks off Liberty 76-71

The Associated Press

March 5, 2026, 9:30 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 34 points led Louisiana Tech over Liberty 76-71 on Thursday.

Bates added three steals for the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-9 Conference USA). Avery Thomas II scored 12 points while going 6 of 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Jaylen Fenner shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Brett Decker Jr. led the way for the Flames (24-6, 16-3) with 30 points. Kaden Metheny added 15 points and six rebounds for Liberty. Zach Cleveland had eight assists and two steals. The Flames have lost three of their last four after a 17-game winning streak.

Fenner scored Louisiana Tech’s final six points as they finished off a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

