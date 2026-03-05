Bates scores 34 as Louisiana Tech knocks off Liberty 76-71

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 34 points led Louisiana Tech over Liberty 76-71 on Thursday. Bates added three steals…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 34 points led Louisiana Tech over Liberty 76-71 on Thursday.

Bates added three steals for the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-9 Conference USA). Avery Thomas II scored 12 points while going 6 of 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Jaylen Fenner shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Brett Decker Jr. led the way for the Flames (24-6, 16-3) with 30 points. Kaden Metheny added 15 points and six rebounds for Liberty. Zach Cleveland had eight assists and two steals. The Flames have lost three of their last four after a 17-game winning streak.

Fenner scored Louisiana Tech’s final six points as they finished off a five-point victory.

