Ballisager Webb leads Portland’s 77-68 victory over Pepperdine in West Coast Conference Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Jermaine Ballisager Webb had 22 points in Portland’s 77-68 win against Pepperdine on Thursday in the opening round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Ballisager Webb also contributed seven rebounds and two blocks for the No. 9 seed Pilots (14-18). James O’Donnell shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Garrett Nuckolls shot 3 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Javon Cooley led the way for the No. 12 seed Waves (9-23) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Styles Phipps added 11 points, seven assists and two steals for Pepperdine.

Portland took the lead for good with 18:59 to go in the first half. The score was 44-38 at halftime, with Ballisager Webb racking up 12 points. Portland turned a two-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 56-44 lead with 14:19 left in the half. Ballisager Webb scored 10 second-half points in the win.

Portland will face No. 8 seed Washington State on Friday.

