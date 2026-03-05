Austin Peay takes on Stetson in ASUN Tournament

Stetson Hatters (12-20, 8-11 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (21-8, 15-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (12-20, 8-11 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (21-8, 15-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Stetson in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors are 15-3 against ASUN opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Collin Parker averaging 5.0.

The Hatters are 8-11 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN allowing 80.1 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Austin Peay is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Austin Peay allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Austin Peay won 73-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Rashaud Marshall led Austin Peay with 21 points, and Collin Kuhl led Stetson with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Governors. Marshall is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Copeland is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Kuhl is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.