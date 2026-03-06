Arizona State takes on No. 6 Iowa State following Odum’s 23-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 6 Iowa State after Moe Odum scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 70-60 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 15-1 at home. Iowa State averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 7-10 against conference opponents. Arizona State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 11.8 more points per game (77.6) than Iowa State allows (65.8).

The Cyclones and Sun Devils face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Odum is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 assists. Massamba Diop is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

