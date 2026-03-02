Arizona State hosts Peterson and No. 14 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas visits Arizona State after Darryn Peterson scored 24 points in Kansas’ 84-61 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 9-5 at home. Arizona State is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jayhawks are 11-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.2.

Arizona State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Jayhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Massamba Diop is averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Tre White is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Peterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.