Anderson leads Rice against North Texas after 21-point game

Rice Owls (12-17, 6-10 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 8-9 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces North Texas after Nick Anderson scored 21 points in Rice’s 80-74 win over the Temple Owls.

The Mean Green have gone 11-4 in home games. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Reece Robinson averaging 2.2.

The Owls are 6-10 against conference opponents. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 5.2.

North Texas’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Texas allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Rice won the last matchup 86-83 on Feb. 5. Broadnax scored 22 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Broadnax is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Anderson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

