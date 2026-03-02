Alcorn State hosts James and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 2-14 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-21, 6-10 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-27, 2-14 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-21, 6-10 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Alcorn State after Michael James scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 70-69 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves are 4-3 in home games. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Jameel Morris averaging 2.9.

The Delta Devils are 2-14 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State allows 83.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.5 points per game.

Alcorn State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 64.2 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 81.8 Alcorn State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alcorn State won the last matchup 74-66 on Feb. 10. Nick Woodard scored 16 points points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Lancaster is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Delta Devils. James is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

