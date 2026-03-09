Alcorn State defeats Alabama State 77-65 in first round of SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels and Jameel Morris both scored 22 points to lead Alcorn State to a…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels and Jameel Morris both scored 22 points to lead Alcorn State to a 77-65 victory over Alabama State on Monday in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

McDaniels also had nine rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the 11th-seeded Braves (9-22), who will play No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M in the second round on Tuesday. Morris added five rebounds. Omari Hamilton had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Jerquarius Stanback finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead the 10th-seeded Hornets (10-22). Micah Simpson totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Tyler Mason scored 12.

Alcorn State carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as McDaniels led the way with 10 points. Alcorn State took the lead for good with 14:17 left in the second half. Morris helped the Braves pull away for the victory with 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

