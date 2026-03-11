Alcorn State Braves play in SWAC Tournament against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (14-15, 11-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-4 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (14-15, 11-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on UAPB in the SWAC Tournament.

The Braves have gone 14-4 against SWAC teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Alcorn State has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 11-8 in SWAC play. UAPB is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Alcorn State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UAPB won 66-61 in the last matchup on March 6. Indiya Bowen led UAPB with 26 points, and Maya Claytor led Alcorn State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claytor is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 8.2 points. Nakia Cheatham is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Bowen is shooting 36.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Golden Lions. Khaniah Gardner is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

