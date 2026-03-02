Alabama State hosts Southern following Simpsom’s 24-point performance

Southern Jaguars (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-19, 7-9 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-19, 7-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Southern after Micah Simpsom scored 24 points in Alabama State’s 89-88 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 5-2 in home games. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Southern is second in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.6.

Alabama State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Southern won the last matchup 69-68 on Feb. 10. Jones scored 12 points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hornets. Simpsom is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.