Akron Zips face the UMass Minutewomen on 3-game skid

UMass Minutewomen (21-6, 13-3 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-22, 4-12 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to stop its three-game slide when the Zips play UMass.

The Zips have gone 5-8 at home. Akron is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutewomen have gone 13-3 against MAC opponents. UMass is second in the MAC giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Akron makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). UMass averages 69.0 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 77.9 Akron gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UMass won the last meeting 82-68 on Jan. 14. Allie Palmieri scored 16 points to help lead the Minutewomen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ni’Rah Clark is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

