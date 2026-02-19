Zeigler and the Ball State Cardinals host conference foe Akron

Akron Zips (21-5, 12-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (21-5, 12-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-18, 3-10 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Ball State host Tavari Johnson and Akron in MAC action.

The Cardinals have gone 5-6 at home. Ball State has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Zips are 12-1 in conference games. Akron averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Johnson with 5.2.

Ball State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Akron allows. Akron scores 19.9 more points per game (89.9) than Ball State gives up (70.0).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won the last meeting 87-77 on Jan. 14. Johnson scored 22 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinals. Zeigler is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

