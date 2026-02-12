Youngstown State defeats Oakland 86-82

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Cam Polak scored 26 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 86-82 on Thursday night. Polak…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Cam Polak scored 26 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 86-82 on Thursday night.

Polak shot 8 for 16 (7 for 14 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (13-13, 6-9 Horizon League). Bryson Dawkins scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Cris Carroll had 19 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line.

Michael Houge led the Golden Grizzlies (14-12, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Brett White II added 17 points and two steals for Oakland. Brody Robinson finished with 16 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.