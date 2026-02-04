Yessoufou scores 27, Baylor beats Colorado 86-67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 27 points, and Baylor rolled to an 86-67 win over Colorado on Wednesday…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou scored 27 points, and Baylor rolled to an 86-67 win over Colorado on Wednesday in Big 12 play.

Baylor (13-9, 3-7 Big 12) dominated the first half, jumping out to a 45-21 lead behind hot shooting and a barrage of early 3-pointers. Yessoufou went 10 of 16 from the field and added seven rebounds as the Bears shot 53% overall and 42% from behind the arc.

Cameron Carr and Obi Agbim each scored 19 points for the Bears, combining for six 3-pointers. Carr added eight rebounds and six assists, while Agbim finished with six assists. Baylor made 20 of 25 free throws and outrebounded the Buffaloes 32-26.

Colorado (13-10, 3-7) never cut the deficit to single digits in the second half despite a late push from its bench. Ian Inman scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Jalin Holland added 12. Barrington Hargress scored 11, and Isaiah Johnson finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Buffaloes shot 40% from the field and 41% from 3 but outscored the Bears 46-41 after halftime. Baylor answered every run, stretching the margin to 70-41 on a Carr jumper with 8:27 remaining and maintained control the rest of the way.

Up Next

Baylor travels to No. 7 Iowa State on Saturday.

Colorado hosts Arizona State this Saturday.

