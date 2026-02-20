Xavier visits Butler following Carroll’s 28-point game

Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-13, 5-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 5-10 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-13, 5-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Butler after Tre Carroll scored 28 points in Xavier’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 9-6 in home games. Butler is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Musketeers are 5-10 in Big East play. Xavier has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Butler is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Xavier won the last meeting 89-75 on Jan. 14. Carroll scored 29 points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bulldogs. Michael Ajayi is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Carroll is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.