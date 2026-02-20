Wyoming visits Grand Canyon following Meyer’s 22-point showing

Wyoming Cowboys (14-12, 5-10 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-9, 10-5 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming…

Wyoming Cowboys (14-12, 5-10 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-9, 10-5 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Grand Canyon after Nasir Meyer scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 92-82 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Antelopes have gone 11-3 at home. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Efe Demirel averaging 2.3.

The Cowboys are 5-10 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Khaden Bennett averaging 5.1.

Grand Canyon is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.8% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Grand Canyon won 82-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Makaih Williams led Grand Canyon with 20 points, and Leland Walker led Wyoming with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.4 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Walker is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cowboys. Bennett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

