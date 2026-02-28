Worthy scores 38, UC Riverside downs Cal State Northridge 95-84

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Worthy’s 38 points led UC Riverside over Cal State Northridge 95-84 on Saturday night. Worthy…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Worthy’s 38 points led UC Riverside over Cal State Northridge 95-84 on Saturday night.

Worthy also had six rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders (10-21, 5-14 Big West Conference). Andrew Henderson added 17 points and six rebounds. Ben Waller had 11 points.

Josiah Davis led the Matadors (18-12, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 38 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. CSU Northridge also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Josh O’Garro. Mahmoud Fofana finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

