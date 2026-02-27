Wofford Terriers face the Furman Paladins, aim for 6th straight victory

Wofford Terriers (16-11, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-12, 8-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (16-11, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-12, 8-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Terriers take on Furman.

The Paladins are 9-6 on their home court. Furman has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 10-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Furman’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Furman won the last matchup 65-64 on Jan. 30. Alyssa Ervin scored 21 points points to help lead the Paladins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Clare Coyle is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Mundy is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Terriers. Maddie Heiss is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

