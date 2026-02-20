Wofford hosts Furman after Holmes’ 22-point game

Furman Paladins (17-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (18-10, 10-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (17-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (18-10, 10-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Furman after Kahmare Holmes scored 22 points in Wofford’s 82-76 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers are 10-3 in home games. Wofford is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Paladins are 8-7 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks second in the SoCon giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Wofford scores 79.3 points, 8.7 more per game than the 70.6 Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Wofford won the last matchup 74-70 on Jan. 17. Nils Machowski scored 20 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 17.8 points and five assists for the Paladins. Tom House is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

