With Big Ten title clinched and a 21-game winning streak, No. 2 UCLA looks ahead to March

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final buzzer rang and the party was on inside Pauley Pavilion.

No. 2 UCLA defeated Wisconsin 80-60 on Sunday, wrapping up the program’s first-ever outright league championship with one Big Ten game remaining. Previously, the Bruins shared the Pac-12 title with Oregon in 1998-99.

“I just love these girls so much,” said Lauren Betts, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds. “Winning a game like this, making history on our senior night has got to be one of the most special moments.”

With the band blaring and fans cheering, the Bruins donned white championship caps and gathered for a group hug at center court. It was especially emotional for Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, the only two among six seniors who’ve spent their entire four-year careers in Westwood.

“It’s been amazing to watch the program grow since then,” said Jaquez, who had 17 points and seven rebounds. “That’s a reason we all came here, is to do things UCLA has never done before.”

The Bruins (27-1, 17-0 Big Ten) hope they’re not done yet.

They’ve got their eyes on a national championship, something the women’s program hasn’t won since 1978. Back then, it was known as the AIAW — Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women — and UCLA won the title behind star player Ann Meyers, beating Maryland and finishing 27-3.

Today’s Bruins haven’t lost since Nov. 26 against then-No. 4 Texas. They’ve reeled off 21 consecutive victories — blowing out opponent after opponent — going into next Sunday’s regular-season finale at crosstown rival Southern California.

“We do have one loss so that’s kind of like what I think about,” Jaquez said. “I don’t think anyone’s worried about keeping a streak.”

Coach Cori Close worked her way around the arena, thanking the band and season ticketholders, including a man from San Jose who told her, “Do you know how much joy your team brings to so many people?”

“I’m sort of just trying to bask in being a part of something greater than myself or ourselves, and just trying to continue to get better everyday,” she said. “Just really not lose track of the journey. The outcomes and the destinations will take care of themselves as long as we stay really, really focused on our present mission.”

Close paid tribute to the 1978 and ’79 UCLA teams. The ’79 team also reached the AIAW tournament, losing to eventual national champion Old Dominion in the semifinals during the pre-NCAA era.

“It doesn’t make it any less significant,” she said.

UCLA joined the NCAA in 1984, and the current Bruins reached the program’s first NCAA Final Four last season.

“In reality, this is one of the best teams in UCLA history,” Close said. “They have done some things in our current landscape that haven’t been done before.”

Several former UCLA players were on hand to see the Big Ten trophy raised.

“I just wanted to run around and hug all of them, and tell them thank you,” Close said.

Looking around the arena, Close saw the smiles on her players’ faces and those of the team’s fans, including young girls and boys.

“I think these seniors actually do really understand this is really special,” she said. “They’ve set a bar for the culture of our program that we will be forever measuring it against. They’re pretty proud of who they’ve become.”

