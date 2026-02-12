Wisne and Denker have 20-point double-doubles as Northern Colorado takes down Sacramento State 95-79

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne and Quinn Denker each had 20-plus-point double-doubles to lead Northern Colorado past Sacramento State…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brock Wisne and Quinn Denker each had 20-plus-point double-doubles to lead Northern Colorado past Sacramento State 95-79 on Thursday.

Wisne scored 29 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (16-10, 6-7 Big Sky Conference). Denker scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and 16 assists. Zack Bloch shot 6 for 16, including 5 for 15 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Prophet Johnson finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (9-15, 5-7). Sacramento State also got 15 points and two steals from Arman Madi. Jahni Summers finished with 12 points.

The Bears took a 51-37 lead into halftime, but had their lead trimmed to as little as seven points in the second half. They used a late 8-0 run to pull away.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

