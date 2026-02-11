Wilson’s 18 lead Toledo past Western Michigan 90-79

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sonny Wilson’s 18 points helped Toledo defeat Western Michigan 90-79 on Wednesday. Wilson also added five…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sonny Wilson’s 18 points helped Toledo defeat Western Michigan 90-79 on Wednesday.

Wilson also added five rebounds for the Rockets (13-12, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Austin Parks scored 17 points while going 8 of 9 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three blocks. Sean Craig had 13 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Justice Williams led the Broncos (8-16, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Brady Swartz added 13 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan. Trey Lewis finished with 11 points.

Toledo took the lead for good with 8:25 to go in the first half. The score was 50-41 at halftime, with Parks racking up 12 points. Toledo turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 67-52 lead with 13:32 left in the half. Wilson scored eight second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.