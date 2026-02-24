Wilson’s 17 help Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 79-69

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 17 points as Toledo beat Northern Illinois 79-69 on Tuesday night. Wilson also…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 17 points as Toledo beat Northern Illinois 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Wilson also had seven assists for the Rockets (15-13, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Austin Parks had14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Mynor Strong had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Hassan Washington and Gianni Cobb led the Huskies (9-18, 4-11) in scoring with 17 points apiece. Makhai Valentine finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Toledo took the lead for good with 4:06 to go in the first half. The score was 36-31 at halftime, with Parks racking up 12 points. Toledo went on an 8-0 run to make it a 69-54 lead with 6:05 left in the half. Wilson scored 13 second-half points.

