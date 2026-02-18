Wilson and the Lamar Cardinals host conference foe Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (12-12, 8-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-9, 12-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Nicholls Colonels (12-12, 8-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-9, 12-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Nicholls in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cardinals are 10-1 in home games. Lamar is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 8-9 in conference games. Nicholls is fifth in the Southland scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Lamar’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Nicholls gives up. Nicholls scores 6.7 more points per game (65.3) than Lamar allows (58.6).

The Cardinals and Colonels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Shaila Forman is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Colonels. Marie Kenembeni is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 61.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.