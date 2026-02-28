Williams scores 27, Montana knocks off Portland State 74-68

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 27 points in Montana’s 74-68 victory over Portland State on Saturday. Williams had…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 27 points in Montana’s 74-68 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Williams had seven assists for the Grizzlies (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky Conference).

Jaylin Henderson finished with 20 points, six assists and two steals for the Vikings (18-10, 12-5). Portland State also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Keyon Kensie Jr.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

