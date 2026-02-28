Live Radio
Williams scores 27, Montana knocks off Portland State 74-68

The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 7:01 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 27 points in Montana’s 74-68 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Williams had seven assists for the Grizzlies (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky Conference).

Jaylin Henderson finished with 20 points, six assists and two steals for the Vikings (18-10, 12-5). Portland State also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Keyon Kensie Jr.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

