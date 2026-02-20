Williams leads Western Michigan against Central Michigan after 21-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-18, 4-9 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 3-10 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-18, 4-9 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Central Michigan after Justice Williams scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 90-73 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Chippewas have gone 7-4 at home. Central Michigan has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Broncos are 3-10 in conference games. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Michigan is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Western Michigan won the last matchup 77-65 on Jan. 24. Jayden Brewer scored 20 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is scoring 12.7 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Broncos. Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

