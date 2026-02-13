Williams leads Southeast Missouri State against Lindenwood (MO) after 21-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-16, 4-11 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (18-7, 11-4 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-16, 4-11 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (18-7, 11-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood (MO) after Ainaya Williams scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 69-61 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 9-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Redhawks are 4-11 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State is ninth in the OVC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 1.6.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The Lions and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Coffey is averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lions. Aleshia Jones is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Taylor is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

