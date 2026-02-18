Williams leads Montana against Idaho State after 25-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-17, 3-11 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (14-12, 8-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-17, 3-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Idaho State after Money Williams scored 25 points in Montana’s 82-71 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 6-5 in home games. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 2.6.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Te’Jon Sawyer averaging 5.2.

Idaho State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Montana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 10.1 points. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sawyer is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

