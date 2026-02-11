Williams leads Jacksonville against Stetson

Stetson Hatters (14-8, 8-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (16-7, 8-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Stetson Hatters (14-8, 8-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (16-7, 8-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Stetson after Priscilla Williams scored 30 points in Jacksonville’s 81-70 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Dolphins are 9-2 on their home court. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Williams leads the Dolphins with 8.3 boards.

The Hatters are 8-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The Dolphins and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aleah Sorrentino is averaging 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hatters: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

