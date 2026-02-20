Williams leads Dartmouth against Columbia after 24-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (10-13, 4-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (15-9, 4-6 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Dartmouth Big Green (10-13, 4-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (15-9, 4-6 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Columbia after Jayden Williams scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 79-76 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 16.0 assists per game led by Kenny Noland averaging 3.3.

The Big Green have gone 4-6 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Columbia makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Dartmouth has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Columbia won the last matchup 79-69 on Jan. 24. Noland scored 29 points points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists. Blair Thompson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Amundsen is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Big Green. Kareem Thomas is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

