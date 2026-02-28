Williams-Dryden scores 30 as West Georgia downs North Alabama 75-63

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 30 points as West Georgia beat North Alabama 75-63 on Saturday. Williams-Dryden added…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 30 points as West Georgia beat North Alabama 75-63 on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden added six rebounds for the Wolves (14-16, 8-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kolten Griffin scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Josh Smith shot 5 for 11 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Kevin de Kovachich led the Lions (9-20, 4-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. North Alabama also got 15 points and three steals from Braylon Patton. Donte Bacchus had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.