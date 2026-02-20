Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Queens after 20-point outing

West Georgia Wolves (12-15, 6-9 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-12, 11-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (12-15, 6-9 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-12, 11-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Queens after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 81-80 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Royals are 11-2 on their home court. Queens leads the ASUN with 84.3 points and is shooting 48.3%.

The Wolves are 6-9 in ASUN play. West Georgia averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Queens averages 84.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 80.0 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 76.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 83.4 Queens allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. West Georgia won the last meeting 74-66 on Jan. 24. Williams-Dryden scored 24 points to help lead the Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Nasir Mann is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 15.9 points. Williams-Dryden is shooting 50.3% and averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

