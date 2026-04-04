Madison Booker’s offense disappears during tough shooting night as Texas falls to UCLA in Final Four

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Booker has led Texas’ offense all season, so it was little surprise that she hit a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Booker has led Texas’ offense all season, so it was little surprise that she hit a jumper less than a minute into the game to give the Longhorns an early two-point lead.

It was the last shot she would make for more than three quarters.

The AP All-America forward missed her next 17 attempts from the field as the Longhorns fell to UCLA 51-44 on Friday night in the national semifinals of the women’s Final Four.

Booker recovered somewhat in the final minutes as the Longhorns made a frantic push, contributing a pair of baskets to help cut the deficit to 47-44 with less than 30 seconds remaining. The rally ended when Booker was stuffed by UCLA’s 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts on a driving layup with 20 seconds remaining.

After the game, Booker was at a loss to explain why she struggled.

“It did surprise me when I couldn’t get out of my funk because every shot I put up it felt like it was going to be money,” Booker said. “I wish a few more fell in, not just for me but for my teammates, too.”

Trailing 49-44 in the final seconds, Booker slipped and fell to the ground while trying to make a play, ending a night to forget. She finished 3 of 23 from the field, missing all four of her 3-point attempts, and had six points. She came into the game averaging more than 19 points per game on 52.3% shooting.

UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens played with Booker on Team USA and said she’s “an incredible player.” She praised her Bruins teammates for doing a good job defensively.

“She can hit those,” Kneepkens said of Booker. “I think we kind of pushed her out a little bit farther and made those very difficult for her.”

It’s the second straight year Booker’s season has ended with a disappointing game. She had just 11 points and one rebound while fighting foul trouble in a 74-57 loss to South Carolina in last year’s national semifinals.

The loss wasn’t all Booker’s fault as the Longhorns struggled offensively the entire night. Texas shot just 30.8% from the field and only one player — Kyla Oldacre — finished in double figures with 11 points.

“I actually have no idea,” she said about the team’s offensive problems. “Lauren Betts — she’s 6-7. I think her length bothered (us) a little.”

Texas was one of the hottest teams in the country coming into the Final Four, riding a 12-game winning streak into Friday’s game. During that stretch, the Longhorns beat fellow Final Four participant South Carolina by 17 points in the SEC Tournament championship and crushed Michigan 77-41 in the Elite Eight.

It’s another disappointment for Texas coach Vic Schaefer, who was trying to lead the Longhorns to their second national title and first since 1986. Schaefer has personally coached in four Final Fours — two with Mississippi State and two with Texas — but hasn’t been able to take home a championship.

Schaefer said the Longhorns had too many moments where they did things that were out of character.

“Sometimes in this moment things happen,” Schaefer said. “We came out of a timeout on two different occasions and people were in the wrong place. I’ll wear the responsibility on that — obviously I didn’t convey it right in the huddle.”

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