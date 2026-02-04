Williams, Dixon lead Duquesne past George Mason 71-65

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Alex Williams led Duquesne with 25 points and David Dixon secured the victory with a layup…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Alex Williams led Duquesne with 25 points and David Dixon secured the victory with a layup with 41 seconds left as the Dukes took down George Mason 71-65 on Wednesday.

Williams shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Dukes (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dixon scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Jimmie Williams shot 3 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Patriots (20-3, 8-2) were led in scoring by Riley Allenspach, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jahari Long added 17 points for George Mason. Kory Mincy finished with 10 points.

Duquesne went into the half leading George Mason 33-27. Jimmie Williams put up nine points in the half. Alex Williams scored 20 points in the second half for Duquesne.

