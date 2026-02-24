Williams and Radford host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-24, 1-13 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (18-11, 10-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-24, 1-13 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (18-11, 10-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays Presbyterian after Joi Williams scored 22 points in Radford’s 92-78 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders have gone 11-3 at home. Radford is third in the Big South with 13.6 assists per game led by Ellie Taylor averaging 2.4.

The Blue Hose are 1-13 in conference games. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 18.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Boyd averaging 3.5.

Radford is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Radford has allowed to its opponents (37.4%).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. Radford won the last matchup 75-32 on Dec. 31. Georgia Simonsen scored 15 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Simonsen is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jacia Cunningham is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Daniella Velez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

