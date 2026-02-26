William & Mary visits Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 36-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (13-12, 6-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-4, 13-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (13-12, 6-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-4, 13-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays William & Mary after Taryn Barbot scored 36 points in Charleston (SC)’s 88-78 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Cougars are 9-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is the leader in the CAA with 11.1 fast break points.

The Tribe have gone 6-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Jana Sallman averaging 6.0.

Charleston (SC) makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). William & Mary averages 61.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 59.4 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Charleston (SC) won 62-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Barbot led Charleston (SC) with 15 points, and Natalie Fox led William & Mary with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Tribe. Alexa Mikeska is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

