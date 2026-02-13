Whitlock leads Lehigh against Lafayette

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-15, 7-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Lafayette after Nasir Whitlock scored 33 points in Lehigh’s 90-82 victory against the American Eagles.

The Leopards have gone 5-7 at home. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shareef Jackson averaging 1.8.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-6 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Mountain Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Phillips is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Whitlock is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

