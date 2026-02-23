White leads Utah against Colorado after 20-point game

Utah Utes (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (20-8, 11-5 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (20-8, 11-5 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Colorado after Lani White scored 20 points in Utah’s 86-74 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Buffaloes are 14-2 on their home court. Colorado is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 8-8 against conference opponents. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 8.3.

Colorado scores 69.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 65.1 Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ross is averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.