Westry and UAB host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (16-13, 7-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-10, 9-6 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (16-13, 7-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (18-10, 9-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on North Texas after Chance Westry scored 23 points in UAB’s 78-67 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers have gone 7-8 at home. UAB is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Mean Green are 7-9 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 6.1.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UAB allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UAB won the last matchup 72-68 on Feb. 1. Westry scored 18 points points to help lead the Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Blazers. Daniel Rivera is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

David Terrell Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.