Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan following Patterson’s 32-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 2-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-16, 3-9 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 2-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-16, 3-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan after Addison Patterson scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan’s 95-91 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 6.4.

The Broncos are 2-9 in MAC play. Western Michigan has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 80.0 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Patterson is averaging 16.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Justice Williams is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

