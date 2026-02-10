Western Michigan hosts Blyden and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (12-12, 6-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 2-8 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (12-12, 6-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-15, 2-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Western Michigan after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 24 points in Toledo’s 73-71 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Broncos are 7-4 on their home court. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets have gone 6-5 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

Western Michigan is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Blyden is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 16.1 points, four assists and 1.8 steals. Sonny Wilson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.