Western Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee following Newell’s 23-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-12, 6-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 6-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee after Grant Newell scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-70 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-4 at home. Western Kentucky scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-7 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is seventh in the CUSA allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Western Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamari Lands is averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Torey Alston is averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

