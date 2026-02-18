Western Carolina wins 91-77 against UNC Greensboro

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry scored 25 points as Western Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 91-77 on Wednesday. Stansberry added…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry scored 25 points as Western Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 91-77 on Wednesday.

Stansberry added seven rebounds and four steals for the Catamounts (11-15, 7-8 Southern Conference). Tahlan Pettway scored 24 points, going 9 of 13 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Tidjiane Dioumassi went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Justin Neely led the Spartans (12-16, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists. UNC Greensboro also got 13 points and two steals from Noah Norgaard. Clinton Efinda finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

