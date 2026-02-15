Weisbrod scores 18, Northern Iowa takes down Drake 86-62

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Max Weisbrod’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Drake 86-62 on Sunday. Weisbrod finished 6…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Max Weisbrod’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Drake 86-62 on Sunday.

Weisbrod finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Panthers (17-10, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Will Hornseth also scored 18 points, going 6 of 7 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Tristan Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11) with 20 points. Drake also got 10 points from Eli Shetlar. Owen Larson also had nine points. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 9:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Smith led the Panthers with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-29 at the break. Northern Iowa pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 23 points. The Panthers outscored Drake by 15 points in the final half, as Hornseth led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

