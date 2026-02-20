Weber State hosts Montana after overtime win

Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-14, 8-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-6 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (14-14, 8-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Montana following Weber State’s 82-79 overtime win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Wildcats have gone 10-5 at home. Weber State leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 34.5 boards. Malek Gomma leads the Wildcats with 7.1 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are 8-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

Weber State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Montana has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won the last meeting 81-65 on Jan. 23. Tyler Thompson scored 21 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tijan Saine is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Thompson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

